Coimbatore, Aug 7 (PTI): Police on Saturday said they are on the lookout for a person who allegedy issued a threat to the Coimbatore Collector Dr G S Sameeran on the mobile phone.

In his complaint to the police, the Collector said some one called him up on Friday, used foul language and threatened him before hanging up.

Police said they traced the call to Salem and investigation revealed that the mobile phone belonged to a person running a waste paper mart.

On enquiry, the person told the police that his phone was stolen two days ago.

Efforts are on to trace the caller, the police said. PTI

