New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Delhi police said Tuesday they have arrested the college student who drove into a security guard cycling to work in south Delhi's Hauz Khas after he died.

Whether the woman, 20, was under the influence of alcohol is under investgation.

Also Read | Assamese Made Compulsory as Medium of Instruction Till Class 5 in Assam Schools.

The accident happened near Jija Bai College Friday evening and the security guard, Farooq Ahmed (33), died at the AIIMS Trauma Centre Saturday evening, police said.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the Honda Amaze the woman was driving was seized and she was arrested, said Atul Kumar Thakur, the deputy commissioner of police (south).

Also Read | IRCTC Ties Up With NGO to Provide Free Meals to Poor in Mumbai Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Hauz Khas police station and later Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was also added to it.

The security guard lived in Jasola Vihar and is survived by his wife, a 10-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)