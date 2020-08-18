Guwahati, August 18: The Assam government on Tuesday made Assamese language compulsory till Class 5 in all educational institutions. The decision was taken as per recently-introduced National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. A legislation has also been passed on Tuesday by the state government, according to which, Assamese has to be taught as one of the subjects, whether it be an English medium or a Hindi medium schools upto class 10. NEP 2020 Implementation Will Transform Future Challenges into Opportunities, Pave Way for New India: President.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We hope to implement the National Education Policy from next academic year. So now up to class 5, the medium of instruction will be the mother tongue. Beyond class 5, Assamese will be one of the subjects.”

He added, “We have passed a legislation that up to class 10, Assamese has to be taught as one of the subjects, whether it be an English medium or a Hindi medium school. Today we have created a task force to implement the National Education Policy.” National Education Policy 2020 Conclave: Happy That NEP Hasn't Raised Concerns of Any Bias, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The government also asked CBSE, ICSE, Navodaya Vidyalaya to teach Assamese as a subject up to class 10. The Assam Minister stated, “In BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts) you can have Assamese or Bodo, in Barak Valley you can have Assemese or Bengali”

The NEP proposed to have the ‘mother tongue’ as the medium of instruction up to class 5. According to the new education policy, students till Class 5 in schools should be taught in mother tongue/regional language/local language.

