India News | Combating COVID-19: District Administration Seals Noida's Border with Delhi

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Gautam Buddha Nagar Administration on Sunday said that Delhi-Noida border would remain sealed.

The District Administration has said that in 42 per cent of the coronavirus cases, the source of infection has been tracked to Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours, reported 262 new cases of COVID-19. There are 2,901 active cases in the State and 4,709 people have been cured/discharged. The toll stands at 213, said Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad.

With 1,295 new cases and 13 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 count on Sunday rose to 19,844 including 473 deaths.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, while addressing a press conference here, said: "13 deaths and 1,295 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi today, taking the total number of cases in the city to 19,844 and deaths to 473."

"Out of the total cases, 8,478 people have been recovered and there are 10,893 active cases in the national capital. All the thirteen deaths which have been reported today are of between May 29 and 30," said Jain. (ANI)

