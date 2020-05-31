Sino-Indian Border Row: Army Rejects Videos of Clash Between Indian and Chinese Army Men in Ladakh, Rajnath Singh Says PLA Has Tried to Move More Into Our Territory

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 31: A purported video is making rounds on the internet showing Indian and Chinese troopers clashing in eastern Ladakh. Taking cognisance of the viral clip, the Indian Army on Sunday issued a statement to categorically reject its authenticity. The armed forces claimed that the footage is being maliciously circulated to project tensions at the Northern Border.

"The contents of video being circulated are not authenticated. Attempt to link it with the situation on the Northern borders is mala fide," the Army said, as it appealed media houses to not to broadcast clips whose authenticity cannot be established.

Turbulence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) - which demarcates India and China between a shared border of over 3,400 kilometres - erupted since May 3. The Chinese side's objection to the road construction project in Ladakh's frontier region triggered the face-off, which has now continued for over three weeks.

Since the Sino-Indian tensions escalated, a number of videos have emerged online. One of the clips, claimed to be shot in Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh, showed the troopers of either sides involved in fist fights and hitting each other iron rods.

The Indian Army, in a statement issued today, claimed that the situation is no longer violent. " Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries," the Army said.

"We strongly condemn attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security. The media is requested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders," the statement added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking to ABP News, claimed that an attempt is being made by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) to enter into the Indian territory.

"PLA has moved beyond the point where they used to (patrol). They say that India is developing infrastructure in the region. But we will do so as the area falls under our territory. For the people residing in the region, development is necessary," he said.

Watch Rajnath Singh's Remarks on Sino-Indian Row

Singh, in another interview with a news channel, confirmed that talks are underway using military and diplomatic channels to diffuse the tensions. The issue would be shortly resolved, Singh said, adding that discussions are underway to find a peaceful resolution.

"I spoke to the US Defence Secretary yesterday. I told him that we have developed a mechanism already under which any problem between India and China are resolved through military and diplomatic dialogue," he said.