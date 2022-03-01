Kochi, Mar 1 (PTI) Unleashing a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said the only weapon left with the saffron party to win elections is communal polarisation.

Also Read | Vivo Y33s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched.

Inaugurating the Kerala state conference of the ruling CPI(M) here, Yechury said there was a systematic approach by the BJP government to undermine and assault the fundamental foundation of the Indian Constitution.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Four Men Repeatedly Rape Minor Girl After Getting Her Addicted to Drugs; Arrested.

During his speech, Yechury mentioned a recent statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that the Left ideology was a dangerous one, and said the communist ideology poses an alternative to everything that the BJP government is doing now.

The CPI(M) leader also said that the BJP has embarked on undermining the independent institutions of the country and attacked the Election Commission of India for not taking any action against the "violation of model code of conduct" even during the ongoing state assembly elections.

"Instead of addressing the problem of the people the only focus of the BJP is to sharpen communal polarisation...The only way they think they can garner people's support is by sharpening communal polarisation and it has reached a stage that it's the only electoral weapon left with the BJP to continue to win elections," Yechury said.

Commenting on Russia's attack on Ukraine, Yechury said invasion was not the answer and it must end immediately.

He said the previous governments of the country had evacuated lakhs of people during the Gulf war and the Libyan crisis and none of them were made to hold the Indian flag and postcards thanking the Prime Minister.

"That is the actual job of the government," Yechury said.

He said the union government has embarked on undermining independent institutions under the constitution which serve as checks and balances to ensure that constitutional rule prevails in our country.

Citing examples, Yechury said it's been nearly three years since the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA remain unheard.

"The challenges to the legalisation of political corruption through electoral bonds remain unheard. Then the Election Commission... even in these Assembly elections, every day you see a violation of the model code of conduct but the election commission does not act. The agencies like the ED and CBI are acting as the political agents or arms of the government and its political agenda," the Left leader said.

He said the country was witnessing a "systematic assault of the Indian constitution and the undermining of all independent institutions", adding that the BJP needed it to ensure the advancement of the "fascistic RSS Hindutva agenda and to replace the secular democratic republic of India as defined by our constitution with their version of a fascistic Hindutva rashtra."

He urged the party followers to strengthen the party in order to isolate the BJP not in just the elections but through ideological, organisational and cultural campaigns.

"Our PM in an orchestrated interview given to an electronic media has said that the Left today in India exists only in one corner in Kerala and went on to add that this is a dangerous ideology and they will have to fight to end this ideology. Why is it dangerous Mr PM? It is dangerous because it poses an alternative to everything that this government has been doing," Yechury said.

He said Kerala was showing an alternative to the country and its people against the BJP which has been destroying the unity and integrity, livelihood of people and looting the country.

"And because Kerala is showing an alternative, it is dangerous for them," he said.

The state conference of the ruling CPI(M) ahead of its 23rd party congress is being held from March 1 to 4. The party congress will be held at Kannur from April 6-10.

Around 450 delegates including observers are taking part in the conference. Party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will present the political organisational report in the conference. As part of the state conference, the party has arranged a major art and history exhibition and various cultural programmes. All the events are being held strictly in accordance with the COVID-19 health protocols.

Thousands of sculptures of historical figures and historical events have been set up across the city marking the conference.

State Minister P Rajeeve, who is also the chairman of the reception committee, welcomed the delegates to the conference. The public meeting on March 4 will be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The party has planned a number of cultural events as a party of its state conference and on March 1, the KPAC, a prominent theatre group in Kerala will be performing the historical play - "Ningalenne Communisttakki'' (You made me a communist).

On March 2, party politburo member Prakash Karat will inaugurate a seminar on Constitution, Federalism and Secularism-the future of Indian democracy.

A cultural meet is scheduled on March 3, which will be inaugurated by politburo member M A Baby in which prominent cultural leaders of Kerala are slated to participate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)