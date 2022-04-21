New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Around 150 members from various students' organisations staged a protest at Jamia Millia Islamia here on Thursday demanding compensation for those who were left homeless following the anti-encroachment drive conducted by North MCD in violence-hit Jahangirpuri a day before.

Bulldozers had razed several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

The Supreme Court had to intervene twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition.

The area had witnessed stone pelting, firing and arson last Saturday with groups of two communities clashing during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The student groups said the protest march started from the university's hygienic canteen to gate number eight against "coercive demolition of Muslim properties and a mosque" at Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

They raised slogans demanding justice for the victim's and also carried placards that read -- "Stop Bulldozing Muslim Lives," "We are here for rights not riots", "Bulldozing is genocidal so are our silence", among others.

Musaddiq Mubeen, president, Students Islamic Organisation of India, Jamia Millia Islamia said, "Various student organisations staged the protest to raise their concerns about the events that has shaped India in last few months, especially the communal violence that broke out in Jahangirpuri and the anti-encroachment drive that was carried out without notice."

The student organisations demanded that compensation should be provided to the residents of Jahangirpuri who lost their homes during the drive.

They also demanded that the civic body should be held responsible for carrying out the drive without giving prior notices.

"Despite the Supreme Court's order, the civic body continued their demolition drive and only stopped when they received the notice. What they did was illegal and we want the authorities to compensate for those who have come on the roads after their shops and homes were demolished," Mubeen added.

Members of the SIO, Fraternity Movement, Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Association (AISA), All India Revolutionary Students Organization (AIRSO), Campus Front of India (CFI) and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) took part in the protest.

A day after the drive in Jahangirpuri, the Delhi Police has beefed up security in the area and are also stopping the media from entering the residential area for reporting.

