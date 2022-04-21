Mumbai, April 21: A 20-year-old man has been arrested by Jogeshwari police for using the private photos of a woman he was earlier in a relationship with to coerce her into signing an agreement forfeiting her 30 per cent profit share in her business.

Following his arrest on Tuesday, the man has been remanded to police custody till April 22.

According to the Indian Express, the woman complainant is a partner in a pathology lab business. The 23-year-old complainant told the police that she ran the business in February 2021 with two men, including the brother of the accused. As a part of the deal, she invested Rs 1.50 lakh and was supposed to get 30 per cent profit from the business. She got introduced to the accused at the lab which he also frequented. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Raped for 10 Months on Marriage Lure in Bhopal

“When we were in a relationship he clicked some photos with me inside the lab. When he proposed marriage to me, I said yes. In December last year, he broke up with me. Later, he sent our private photos to my brother and threatened to send them to more acquaintances to defame me if I did not sign an agreement sent by his brother and my business partner to forfeit 30 per cent of the profit share,” she told the police. Bengaluru Shocker: 23-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Four Delhi Swimmers; Accused Arrested

The woman also received an agreement from her partner where her profit share was reduced to 10 %. She then approached the police where an FIR was registered under section 384, 420, 509, 501 and 34 of the IPC and 67 A of IT Act for extortion, cheating, insulting modesty of a woman, defamation and circulating obscene content in electronic form.

