Nashik, May 25 (PTI) A concrete slab forming part of the roof of a bus stand collapsed in Maharashtra's Nashik district amid heavy rain on Sunday evening, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident in Sinnar town, though the falling debris damaged a state transport bus, he said.

Officials said heavy showers began lashing Sinnar and nearby areas around 3 pm.

Around 5.30 pm, a roof slab of the bus stand in the town collapsed on a Shiv Shahi bus, operated by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), damaging it, police said.

Passengers at the bus stand were asked to vacate the area, and the authorities engaged workers to clear the debris. Regular bus operations were not affected, said an official.

Meanwhile, heavy rain caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in Sinnar town.

