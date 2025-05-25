Mumbai, May 25: The Maharashtra government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, also known as Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, was launched in July 2024 to provide financial assistance to eligible women. Under this scheme, beneficiaries receive INR 1500 every month to support their basic needs and promote financial independence. So far, 10 installments have been credited to beneficiaries’ accounts, and women are now eagerly waiting for the 11th installment.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently announced that the May installment—11th in the series—will be transferred soon via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). He assured that the process would be completed by the end of May, with funds reaching women’s bank accounts in the coming days. Will Ladki Bahin Yojana Get Scrapped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Responds.

In a significant development, the government has also expanded the scope of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Women registered under this scheme will now be eligible to apply for loans of up to INR 40,000 to start their own businesses. This new initiative aims to empower women by offering both financial aid and self-employment opportunities. Ladki Bahin Yojana Account Fraud: Mumbai Police Bust Racket Involved in Fraudulent Opening of Bank Accounts in Name of Maharashtra Govt’s Cash Scheme for Women, 3 Arrested.

To qualify for the loan, women must be aged between 21 and 65, be residents of Maharashtra, and have a family income not exceeding INR 2.5 lakh per annum. Those with a car, a family member in government service, or already benefiting from another government scheme are not eligible.

This marks a major step toward strengthening women’s economic independence in Maharashtra. More details will be made available soon on the scheme’s official website: https://ladkibahiniyojana.com.

