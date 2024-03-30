Jodhpur, Mar 30 (PTI) Congress leader Shravan Singh Rathore joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during the nomination rally of BJP candidate from Jodhpur and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Rathore, considered close to senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, hails from Jalore from where the former chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP chief whip in assembly Jogeshwar Garg and other leaders were also present during the joining of Rathore, who is also the president of Pravasi Friends Foundation.

