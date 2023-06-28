Hyderabad, Jun 28 (PTI) The 'padayatra' of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will conclude on July 2 with a public meeting at Khammam. Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy would join the party on the occasion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would attend the meeting.

AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre, who met Vikramarka near Kodad town during the latter's 'padayatra', told reporters on Wednesday that Gandhi would felicitate the CLP in the meeting.

Today is the 105th day of Vikramarka's 'padayatra' which began near Adilabad.

In a shot in the arm for Congress in Telangana, former MP from Khammam Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and ex-minister Jupally Krishna Rao have recently announced their decision to join the national party.

