New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday appointed Amit Chavda as the new president of its Gujarat unit, replacing Shaktisinh Gohil.

It also appointed Tushar Chaudhary as the Congress Legislature Party leader in the Gujarat Assembly, replacing Chavda on the post.

"Congress president has appointed Amit Chavda as the president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. Congress president has also approved the proposal for the appointment of Dr Tushar Chaudhary as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Gujarat, with immediate effect," AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said in a statement.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president Shaktisinh Gohil," the statement added.

Gohil had tendered his resignation following the party's drubbing in the recent Assembly bypolls in the state. The Congress failed to win any of the two seats that went to bypolls.

Gohil was appointed as the Gujarat PCC chief in June 2023, in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also appointed Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy as the in-charge of the party's organisation department for coordinating the selection process for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and collecting feedback related to their performance and organisational effectiveness.

