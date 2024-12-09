New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The opposition Congress party has called a meeting of all its Lok Sabha MPs at 9:30 AM at Main Committee Room of the Parliament Annexe in the national capital on Tuesday.

The meeting will be chaired by the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

As per the sources, the INDIA bloc parties are likely to move a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over alleged partisan functioning in the House.

According to sources, the parties will be moving the motion under Article 67 (B) of the Constitution.

Dhankhar on Monday held a meeting of the leader of the upper house and the LoP in the Rajya Sabha.

"I had in my chamber a meeting between the leader of the House and the leader of the opposition. The purpose of that meeting was to ensure that the House runs smoothly... I would appeal to all the members of the House to carefully consider the oath of the Constitution they have taken. Their oath is very specific. They have to ensure the integrity of the nation on a priority basis. Any challenge to the unity of the nation, to the integrity of the nation... requires all of us to offer a united challenge. This is not a challenge to one section or the other. It is a challenge to our very existence. We as a nation are committed to fighting these sinister forces, these forces that are inimical to India. This inimical force mechanism, a deep state that is evolving, is required to be neutralised by all of us... The functioning of the deep state has been noticed that it affects us more perniciously than COVID disease and this is an occasion where the entire nation needs to speak in one voice. The nation must give a direction to the people at large so that all enemies of Bharat within or outside a total lesson never to venture into a misadventure to challenge our integrity, and our sovereignty and impede our progress," Dhankhar said.

Earlier in the day, opposition MPS including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi held a protest at the Parliament premises over the Adani matter.

Members of Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) and Samajwadi Party were not a part of the protest. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule was also not present in the protest.

Meanwhile, both houses of the parliament--the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha--have been adjourned till Tuesday during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, which is currently in its third week of functioning.

The adjournments came after disruptions in the proceedings, with opposition parties demanding a discussion on various issues of national importance.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

