New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Posters were put up outside the All India Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Monday to extend birthday greetings to parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on her 78th birthday.

Taking to social media X, Congress wished her and wrote in a post, "A leader whose commitment and belief in the founding principles of India and the Congress party are an inspiration. Championing women's empowerment, social justice, and inclusive growth, her vision led to the upliftment of millions of marginalized people and the strengthening of India's welfare state."

It further lauded her efforts for reforms in MGNREGA, right to food, right to education and right to information.

"As President of the Congress and Chairperson of UPA she has played a pivotal role in path breaking reforms From MGNREGA and the Right to Food to the Right to Education and the Right to Information--these landmark legislations have reshaped India's political, social, and economic landscape. Through personal sacrifice and deep-rooted commitment to India's democratic values, she has exemplified selflessness, grace and dignity in public life. Here's wishing the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji a very happy birthday! May she be blessed with good health, happiness, and more strength as she continues to guide and inspire generations through her vision," added the post.

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge also extended his warm wishes and called Sonia Gandhi a true champion of the rights of the marginalised.

Taking to social media X, he wrote in a post "Extending my warm greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday.A true champion of the rights of the marginalised, embodying utmost grace, dignity and courage amidst adversity, her contribution to public life has inspired millions."

Sonia Gandhi who was elected in 1998 was the longest serving President of the Indian National Congress party.

Her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi are also members of the Congress party.

The politician took primary membership of the Congress in 1997. In response to wide demands from the Congress Party, she entered the political life and campaigned vigorously on behalf of the party and was elected as the President.

The politician was also the Chairperson of the National Advisory Council, a forum that made periodic recommendations to the government in areas related to socio-economic importance.

Her courageous resilience and grace in the wake of adversity and upheaval continue to guide the Parliamentary strategy. (ANI)

