Thoubal, March 1: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress saying that the party could not bring an AIIMS to Manipur in its 15 years of governance. Shah said that BJP has announced to build an AIIMS as soon as the party forms the government again in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Manipur's Thoubal, the Home Minister said, "In 15 years, the Congress government couldn't bring an AIIMS to Manipur. We have announced to build an AIIMS as soon as we form the government again." He said the BJP government worked for the growth of Manipur's economy while Congress could not take it forward. Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 Dates And Full Schedule: Voting in 2 Phases on Feb 27, March 3; Counting And Results on March 10.

"Congress had left Manipur's economy at Rs 21,000 crore. Our government took it to Rs 35,000 crore," Shah said. Meanwhile, Shah along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Manipur CM N Biren Singh had lunch at the house of BJP candidate Shyam Singh in Thoubal.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that an AIIMS centre would be set up in Manipur while the BJP government will take up work for the development of sports infrastructure and startups.

"We are also planning to build an AIIMS in Manipur. This is the time of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This decade is the decade of development and progress and Manipur is moving fast in this direction today," PM Modi said.

The first phase of Manipur polls took place on Monday while the second phase of this 60-member Assembly will take place on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

