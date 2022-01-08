The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced dates for the Manipur Assembly Elections 2022. The polls in Manipur will take place in 2 phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 will be declared on the same day in the evening. Manipur will witness a contest between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the National People's Party (NPP). There are a total of 60 assembly seats in Manipur.

Here Are Details:

Manipur Assembly Elections Phase 1 Number of Constituencies 60 Date of Notification February 1 Last Date of Filing Papers February 8 Last Date of Withdrawal February 11 Date of Scrutiny of Papers February 9 Date of Elections February 27 Date of Results March 10

Manipur Assembly Elections Phase 2 Number of Constituencies 60 Date of Notification February 4 Last Date of Filing Papers February 11 Last Date of Withdrawal February 16 Date of Scrutiny of Papers February 14 Date of Elections March 3 Date of Results March 10

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)