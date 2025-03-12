Chandigarh, Mar 12 (PTI) Opposition Congress Wednesday in the Haryana Assembly raised the issue of verbal spat which took place between two legislators of the ruling BJP, demanding that a House committee be set up to probe their allegations.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, however, said the entire exchange that took place on Tuesday had already been expunged.

As it happened, on Tuesday, during a discussion on the Governor's address, a verbal skirmish took place between the two BJP legislators, one of them a minister, after one of them commented on the other.

Though the exchange was later expunged, Congress MLA Ashok Arora called for a probe, saying, "The allegations levelled by one MLA against the other are serious."

The Congress members also staged a brief walkout from the House over the issue, having earlier raised the matter during the Zero Hour.

Arora said, "The kind of language used in the House yesterday by the legislators, this should not have happened. One MLA has levelled allegations against a minister."

The MLA demanded the formation of a House committee and a probe by a sitting high court judge.

Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Raghuvir Singh Kadian also joined their colleague in his demand.

Hooda demanded that the House move a resolution to condemn the behaviour of the two legislators.

Intervening, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda called the spat in bad taste but rejected Congress members' demand for a probe unless there was a complaint in writing. "Allegations were made in the House," Kadian said, to which Speaker Kalyan pointed out, "These are not part of proceedings, that has been expunged."

The speaker also proscribed the members from making personal remarks.

"I am custodian of the House, and it is my responsibility to see how it runs in an orderly manner. It is also the responsibility of all members to maintain decorum," the speaker told the members.

Former Haryana chief minister Hooda said there are two aspects to the entire spat thing: "one what action the House will take, second whether Speaker takes suo motu cognizance and another aspect is what action the government will take in the matter."

"Entire house should bring resolution to condemn the behaviour as seen yesterday," Hooda said.

