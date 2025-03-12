Nagpur, March 12: In a major breakthrough, On March 11, 2025, Nagpur police dismantled a sex racket operating under the guise of a salon in Pratap Nagar. The Crime Branch Unit 1 raided Excel Unisex Salon, located in Savarkar Chowk, after receiving a tip leading to the arrest of two individuals involved in the illicit operation.

The arrested suspects, Bharat Pyarelal Kashyap (35) from Venkatesh Nagar, Khamla, and Sanjay Umaji Ashtikar (52) from Takia, Dhantoli, were allegedly running the racket by facilitating customers and forcing women into prostitution. During the raid, police rescued two women trapped in the operation. Sex Racket Busted in Gurugram: 10 People Arrested, Including Two Women From Uzbekistan and Two From Bangladesh After Police Bust Prostitution Racket at Guesthouse in G Block of Sector 57.

Officials confiscated INR 19,600 in cash, two mobile phones, and other evidence worth INR 75,630. The accused were booked under Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) at Pratap Nagar Police Station. Sex Racket Busted in Raipur: High-Profile Prostitution Ring Uncovered Amid Investigation Into Car Crash Involving Uzbekistan Woman.

The successful operation was led by a team under Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint CP Nisar Tamboli, Additional CP (Crime) Sanjay Patil, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil, with PI Amol Deshmukh heading the raid.

Similar incidents have occurred in Nagpur, such as the Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Police busting a sex racket at Bitz Unisex Salon in Byramji Town on January 17, 2025, where two women were rescued and Bhavesh Udaysingh Gedam was arrested. Another instance involved the SSB busting a sex racket at a spa in Laxmi Nagar, rescuing three women and arresting Seema Bawangade.

