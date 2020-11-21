New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Central Election Authority (CEA) of Congress will meet here on Tuesday next as part of its deliberations on the process of elections to choose a new party chief.

CEA is headed by party leader Madhusudan Mistry. After CEA is prepared to hold an election to the post of party president, it will seek the nod of Congress Working Committee (CWC) to move ahead with the schedule of elections.

Also Read | Agra Doctor Nisha Singhal Killed in Her Home, Kids Found Injured; Accused Arrested by UP Police.

Sources said no decision has yet been taken to conduct the voting process "digitally" for the election.

Digital identity cards are being provided to All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegates. It will be the first time that AICC members will be provided digital cards with necessary details embedded in it.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Ahead of Mukesh Ambani in List of Indians Who Recorded Maximum Wealth Addition in Crisis Year 2020.

Each ID card will have a barcode to reduce the chances of error.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had constituted CEA while carrying out a major organisational reshuffle on September 11.

Apart from Madhusudan Mistry, the CEA members include Rajesh Mishra, Krishna Byre Gowda, S Jothimani and Arvinder Singh Lovely. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)