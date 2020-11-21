New Delhi, November 21: Adani Group chief Gautam Adani has topped the list of maximum wealth addition among the richest Indians in 2020 so far. His performance outmatched rival and Reliance Industries Limited chief Mukesh Ambani this year, according to the data released by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This comes as a major achievement for the 58-year-old industrialist in a year marked by the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent economic downturn. IPL 2021: Adani Group, RPSG Emerge Favourites to Own Teams for Upcoming Indian Premier League Season.

Adani's wealth, during the first 10.5 months of this year, grew by $19.1 billion as compared a $16.4 billion surge recorded by Ambani. In terms of rupees, the former's wealth increased by Rs 1.41 lakh crore, or nearly Rs 449 crore per day. Across the world, Adani emerged as the ninth biggest wealth creator, ahead of Steve Ballmer, Larry Page and Bill Gates.

The cumulative wealth of Adani, according to the Bloomberg Index, is $30.4 billion, making him the 40th richest person in the world. Ambani, on the other hand, owns a total wealth of $75 billion, and is currently ranked as the 10th richest person across the globe.

Adani and Ambani are considered as the two most leading industrialists in the country. The former recorded a higher increase in wealth this year, primarily due to the share prices of Adani Green, Adani Enterprises, Adani Gas and Adani Transmission.

Adani Green Energy saw a spike of 551 percent in share prices in 2020, followed by 103 percent in Adani Gas and 85 percent in Adani Enterprises. The share prices of Adani Transmission and Adani Ports also increased by 38 percent and 4 percent this year, respectively.

