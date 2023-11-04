New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Reacting to Congress leader Kamal Nath's statement on Ram Mandir, BJP leader Prahlad Patel said on Friday that Congress has freaked out and that is the reason for making such statements.

Kamal Nath had earlier questioned the credit for the Ram Mandir construction being given to the BJP entirely and said that the Ram Mandir belongs to the entire country and not just the BJP.

He also mentioned that it was Rajiv Gandhi who got the locks on the temporary Ram Mandir opened in 1986 to allow Hindus to worship on the premises.

"Congress has freaked out and made another mistake in that nervousness," said Prahlad Patel on Kamal Nath's statement.

Patel further said, "Former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao, in whose Cabinet Kamal Nath was a minister, had denied the existence of Lord Ram and said that Ram Setu was not man-made."

He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking pride in Ram Mandir.

Further lashing out at Congress, Patel said, "I consider it a sin to repeat the kind of derogatory words used by Congress against Ram Janmabhoomi and Congress should get punished for it."

The BJP leader, while speaking to ANI, exuded confidence in BJP's victory in assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh as well as its victory in parliamentary elections in 2024.

Earlier, in October, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also slammed Congress leadership, saying as soon as the election approaches, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other leaders of the Congress party remember Lord Ram.

"Kamal Nath and the other leaders of Congress are seasonal Hindus. As soon as the election approaches, they remember Lord Ram... Kamal Nath should answer, Why did his party oppose the Ram Mandir? Now they want to take advantage of Lord Ram," said Tomar.

Notably, the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is all set to be inaugurated on January 22 next year.

Several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, will attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

