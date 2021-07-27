New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Congress party has invited applications for the 32nd Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration for 2019-20.

The applications have been sought by August 31.

The award, named after the former prime minister, was instituted by the Indian National Congress in its centenary year in 1985.

Party president Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the advisory committee of Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration.

The award is for promoting national integration, understanding and fellowship amongst religious groups, communities, ethnic groups, cultures, languages, and traditions of India and also to strengthen through thought and action, nation's sense of solidarity.

The award is given on Indira Gandhi's death anniversary on October 31. The award carries citation and cash amount of Rs 10 lakh to be given either to a person or an institution for the outstanding contribution made to promote national integration.

The prescribed proforma for recommendation of the award may be obtained from the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in Delhi, a party statement stated.

