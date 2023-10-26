Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR said that the Congress pary has been tried, tested and dusted by the people of Telangana.

"Congress is a party that has been tried, tested and dusted. After full efforts, people have decided that Congress is useless and giving them a chance is futile. So after defeating the Congress twice in 2014 and 2018, they brought us to power," KTR said speaking to reporters on Thursday.

KTR said that the Congress party has been given ample opportunities by the people of the country as well as Telangana.

"The Congress party has been given ample opportunities. More than 11 opportunities have been given by the people of this country including the people of Telangana," he said.

The Telanaga Minister also stated that the Congress party has not only failed itself but the people of India and Telangana as well.

"Congress has failed miserably and it has not only failed itself, but Congress has also failed India as a country and of course the people of Telangana as well," KTR said.

Lauding the achievement of the Telangana government in various fields, the state Minister asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to point out one state which is ahead of Telangana in any field, be it per capita income, agriculture or in Information Technology (IT).

"Today the per capita income in Telangana is the highest across India. I want to ask Kharge to point out one Congress governed state across India which has developed or progressed more than Telangana," KTR said.

"In Telangana we have medical college in every zilla. Show us one Congress ruled state where this has been possible. Show us one state where agriculture has prospered more than Telangana or in IT," he added.

The Telangana Minister who is also the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the Congress is an "useless" party and people will reject them again.

"Take any aspect, you will not see an useless party like the Congress. People will reject them again," KTR said.

KTR also pointed out that Mallikarjun Kharge is seen as a "puppet" and not as the president of the party since Rahul Gandhi is around.

"Till the time Rahul Gandhi is around, no one sees Kharge ji as the president. What is the use of installing of having a puppet?" he said.

Earlier, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are fighitng against the Congress together and has formed an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"BJP, BRS and AIMIM are Chaddi gang...and all three parties are fighting together against Congress. As soon as the assembly elections are over, an alliance has been formed between the three parties for the Lok Sabha elections," Reddy said.

Speaking about the seat sharing plan between the three parties, Reddy said, "BRS will fight in nine seats in Lok Sabha, BJP will be fight in seven seats in Lok Sabha and the AIMIM will fight in 1 seat in the Lok Sabha election."

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes is slated to be on December 3. The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming polls. (ANI)

