Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 1 (ANI): Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin on Thursday hit out at the Congress party and said that the party is only practising minority appeasement politics.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and said that PM Modi is now known as the global leader and the entire nation is accepting his leadership.

"Minority appeasement politics is the property of Congress and they have been doing this since the electoral politics start in India," Dr Numal Momin said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now known as the global leader and the entire nation is accepting his leadership. But Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to malign the image of India at the global level. Congress is actually afraid of BJP and PM Modi. That's why Rahul Gandhi and his party are running propaganda against the Prime Minister and BJP," he added.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minorities, dalit, and tribal people of the country are now safe.

The Assam BJP leader also said that Rahul Gandhi is trying to malign the image of India, but the world knows that, what is current India.

He said, "India is the fifth economy of the world and in coming days India will become the third or fourth economy country. The world economy has collapsed, but the Indian economy has grown up high. Rahul Gandhi has a habit to say something bad against India. If he doesn't love India, we haven't said anything about him."

Momin also said that Rahul Gandhi should change his mentality and if he is an Indian then it is his responsibility to focus on the country.

"If he is an Indian, it is his responsibility to focus on India. But, every time he challenges the Modi government and tries to tarnish the image of India. He should change his mentality," he said. (ANI)

