Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a jibe at Congress party and Janata Dal (Secular) party and said that they are restless and cannot compete in election field so they conspire and abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing an election rally held at Madhugiri, Tumakuru district in Karnataka on Saturday.

"Congress and JD(S) both are restless, they are not in power. They cannot compete in the election battleground that's why they conspire and abuse PM Modi. Congress has become a Vishkumbh (poison pot), they only spew poison but PM Modi is a Neelkanth who drinks poison and works to take the country forward," CM Chouhan said.

When Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the single largest party in Karnataka after the 2018 assembly polls, then Congress and JD(S) united to get power. They are either side of a coin. They loot as well as tell lies. The identity of Congress and JD(S) is '3 C' which means Corruption, Crime and Commission. Congress-JD(S) means corruption, dynasty and nepotism, Chouhan said.

He further said, "We banned Popular Front of India (PFI), but when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister of Karnataka, many people of PFI were released from jails only for vote bank. Therefore, the Bharatiya Janata Party has a guarantee to end terrorism and has a guarantee for development."

The welfare of the public is not in the mind of Congress-JD(S). Giving vote to these two parties means strengthening the corruption. The identity of Congress-JD(S) is to loot the entire Karnataka and fill their pockets. They want to make Karnataka an ATM machine. Beware of SMS trio (Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shivakumar). These SMS will mess up people's lives, the chief minister added.

"Congress is talking about giving guarantees. They had promised for loan waive, unemployment allowance in Madhya Pradesh during 2018 assembly polls, but did not do anything after winning the election. Congress can only fulfil the guarantee of appeasement, corruption, strengthening PFI, cheating youth and farmers. Be careful about warranties and guarantees of the Congress," CM Chouhan said.

The chief minister further said, "Congress-JD(S) means appeasement. They gave reservations on the basis of religion but we work to provide justice to every section of the society. We ended reservation on the basis of religion and we give justice to SC, ST, OBC and every section of the society."

The BJP has decided that Madhugiri Fort situated in Tumakuru district will be renovated after forming the government. Besides, a ropeway will be constructed to reach the top of the fort. The all-round development of Madhugiri is the aim of the BJP, he added. (ANI)

