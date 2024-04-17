Hamirpur (HP), Apr 17 (PTI) Himachal former Congress MLA Rajinder Rana, who is a BJP candidate in the assembly bypolls, Wednesday said the Congressmen who are attacking the six former MLAs are actually insulting the mandate of the people.

Rana, who is contesting the assembly bypolls from the Sujanpur, addressed several public meetings in his constituency and alleged that the Congress leaders had made false promises during the state elections to garner votes from the public. Later they betrayed the trust of the people by hurting their sentiments in the name of false guarantees, he alleged.

Also Read | Bihar Migrant Killed in Anantnag: Labourer Raju Shah Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir (Watch Video).

He said had the Congress leaders been serious about the guarantees, they would have fulfilled them early rather than "befooling" the people. These leaders "cheated" the gullible people of the state and now the same "false guarantees" have become a cause of constant irritation for them, said Rana.

When the membership of six Congress MLAs was terminated in a "dictatorial" manner, why these "cowardly" Congress leaders did not advise the chief minister not to take such action, Rana questioned.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Air Ambulances, Helicopters To Be Deployed in State To Tackle Emergencies During LS Polls.

The people of the state were well aware of the fact that after coming to power, the Congress government under the leadership of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had closed more than 900 institutions opened by the previous BJP government in the name of "vyastha parivartan" (system change), he said.

When these institutions were being closed, instead of opposing it, the Congress leaders were tight-lipped. They had no courage to protest against this "betrayal" of the people, Rana said.

Rana alleged that except in one or two constituencies of the "chief minister's friends", the Congress government has completely ignored the development works in the state. Money is being wasted on appointments of chairpersons, multiple OSDs and advisors instead on development works, he further alleged.

The people are ready to show the mirror to the Congress in these elections and the rout of the Congress party is imminent, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)