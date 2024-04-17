Lucknow, April 17: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Government has made arrangements for deployment of air ambulances and helicopters during all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls as they unfold in the state. The air ambulances and helicopters will be strategically stationed at various locations in UP during elections and assist in crises. According to a government spokesman, the UP government has procured the air ambulances and helicopters on lease from a private aviation company headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

The air ambulances and helicopters will also facilitate the transportation of medical supplies and the deployment of paramilitary and police forces whenever needed. According to the government spokesman, this initiative underscores the UP government's commitment to ensuring the safe and smooth conduct of elections during all seven phases. In the initial phase scheduled for April 19, focussing on the western region of UP, helicopters will be stationed in Moradabad on April 18 and 19, and an air ambulance will be in place in Bareilly on April 19. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1: From Jatin Prasada in Pilibhit to Imran Masood from Saharanpur and Mohibullah Nadvi From Rampur, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies in Uttar Pradesh

Similarly, for the second phase on April 26, helicopters will be deployed in Aligarh on April 25 and 26, whereas air ambulances will be stationed in Meerut on April 26. Moving to the third phase on May 7, helicopters will be positioned in Agra on May 6 and 7, while air ambulances will be deployed in Bareilly on May 7. As the elections progress to the fourth phase on May 13, helicopters will be deployed in Kanpur on May 12 and 13, and an air ambulance will be stationed in Lucknow on May 13.

Likewise, for the fifth phase on May 20, helicopters will be stationed in Jhansi, and an air ambulance in Lucknow. In the sixth phase, helicopters will be deployed in Ayodhya and an air ambulance in Prayagraj. Finally, in the last phase on June 1, helicopters will be positioned in Gorakhpur, while air ambulances will be stationed in Varanasi. In addition to providing critical medical assistance during emergencies, these helicopters and air ambulances will play a pivotal role in swiftly transporting and deploying forces to affected areas.

This pre-emptive measure aims to mitigate the risk of potential accidents during emergencies. JetServ Aviation Pvt. Ltd., based in Gurugram, has been contracted on lease, with a minimum usage requirement of two hours per day, for Rs 5.60 lakh. Over the course of seven days, this arrangement will amount to a total expenditure of Rs 39.20 lakh, with financial approval granted by the state government. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Jitin Prasada to Iqra Hasan and Imran Masood, List of Candidates Fighting To Preserve Political Legacy in Uttar Pradesh

The UP Civil Aviation Department and the UP Police headquarters in Lucknow are tasked with calculating and managing payments, including applicable GST. Any surplus funds remaining after expenditures will be deposited into the Treasury as per established protocols.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2024 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).