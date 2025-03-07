Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir praised the J-K budget and said it is based on "overall development and welfare." Mir added that there could not have been a better budget at present.

"This is a positive Budget which is focused on overall development and welfare. In the current situation, there could not have been a better Budget than this", Ghulam Ahmad Mir said while speaking to the reporters on Friday.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Oman Abdullah presented the state budget in the assembly on Friday and emphasised that the region is on the path of lasting peace.

It is the first budget to be presented by the elected government in the last seven years. He mentioned that the state's GST compliance has increased and expressed commitment to aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Abdullah highlighted that the budget focused on empowering youth and women, addressing regional disparities, and striving for the restoration of statehood.

The budget includes an allocation of Rs 815 crores for agriculture, which is expected to generate 2.88 lakh jobs. The state will promote a two-crop pattern and focus on expanding horticulture. The government also plans to boost wool processing and promote the leather tanning industry, which is expected to help the local economy.

Abdullah emphasized the state's ongoing journey towards peace, noting that Jammu and Kashmir are now on the path of lasting peace after decades of unrest.

Tourism is another major focus, with the government projecting a volume of 2.36 crore tourists in 2024. Events like the Kashmir Marathon, which hosted 1,800 global participants, and the growing popularity of places like Shiv Khori and Dudh Pathri led to the inflow of tourists in the state.

The budget has provisioned Rs 390.20 crore for tourism development, with plans to increase homestays, promote water sports, and develop Sonmarg as a winter sports destination. Jammu will see a new water park in Sidhra, and Basholi will be developed as an adventure destination.

The JK CM stressed the importance of transparency in welfare measures and stated that the government is focused on empowering sectors like agriculture, tourism, and local industries. (ANI)

