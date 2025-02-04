New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Congress MP from Kanyakumari Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the railway infrastructure and allocation of funds for Tamil Nadu.

He highlighted that despite the state being allocated Rs6,626 crore for railway projects, several pressing concerns continue to affect the timely development of the state's railway system, highlighting gaps in execution, transparency, and the actual impact on infrastructure development.

Also Read | 'Cow Smugglers Will Be Shot on Spot in Uttara Kannada', Says Karnataka Minister Mankal S Vaidya Amid Cattle Theft Cases.

"I rise today to bring to the House's attention the critical issues regarding the railway infrastructure and services in Tamil Nadu, which remains a lifeline for millions of people. Despite the state being allocated Rs6,626 crore for railway projects, several pressing concerns continue to affect the timely development of the state's railway system, and the Government's intervention is urgently needed," Vasanth said in his adjournment notice.

Vasanth emphasized that the execution of railway infrastructure projects has been slow, with consistent delays and several projects not commencing or moving at a pace that matches rising demands.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"The Government's inaction has had a direct negative impact on the railway infrastructure, which serves millions of daily commuters," the Congress MP said.

He alleged that the Union Government has continuously blocked or delayed crucial railway projects in Tamil Nadu, hindering the state's growth and development of vital infrastructure.

"This has hindered the state's growth and stalled the development of vital infrastructure that could relieve the pressure on the existing system. These political and bureaucratic blockages must be addressed immediately to ensure that the allocated funds are put to proper use and result in visible improvements," he said.

Vasanth said that Tamil Nadu urgently required new express trains to meet the rising travel demands.

"It was anticipated that at least 10 new express trains would be introduced each year, but the pace of implementation has been far too slow. The overcrowded trains and the growing commuter demands require the Government to act swiftly and introduce the necessary services," he said.

The Congress MP also raised concerns about the shortage of unreserved coaches, the removal of senior citizens' travel fare concessions, and the slow progress of the MEMU rail service connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kumari Nellai districts.

He said that with the state's population rising, the capacity for unreserved coaches must be increased to ensure better accessibility for all.

"We urge the Government to reinstate the concession to alleviate the financial burden on this vulnerable section of society."

He urged the government to reinstate the concession, expedite the MEMU rail service, and grant necessary permissions to allow higher train speeds on the Chennai-Kanyakumari route. He said speed restrictions on the Chennai-Kanyakumari route continue to hinder travel efficiency.

"With a length of 160 km, this route is vital for commuters and tourism, and we call on the Government to grant the necessary permissions to allow higher train speeds, reducing delays and improving the travel experience."

He said that the installation of the Kavach safety system is a positive step, but progress has been slow, with only 600 km of the sanctioned 1,460 km completed. Additionally, the redevelopment of key stations like Egmore, Madurai, and Kanyakumari, as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, has seen minimal progress.

The Congress MP said that the 2,498 crore allocated for the redevelopment of 77 stations must be used effectively to ensure that these stations are modernized and meet the growing demands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)