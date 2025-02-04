Mumbai, February 4: The Bodoland Lottery Department is announcing the Bodoland Lottery Result of today, Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is one of the popular lotteries played in the state of Assam. The winners list with ticket numbers is set to be released online at the official website bodolotteries.com at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM. Click here to check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) and find the winners list of Tuesday's lucky draw.

Bodoland, officially the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is an autonomous region in Assam. Popular lotteries played in Bodoland are: Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu and Swarnalaxmi. Click here to find today's Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and winners' list along with ticket numbers. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 4 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared online at bodolotteries.com everyday. This portal provides the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF. The PDF file contains winners' list as well as winning ticket numbers. The results are announced at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM daily. Here is the direct link to find the Bodoland Lottery Result. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 4, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Here it may be noted that betting and gambling are illegal in India. However, lotteries are allowed in at least 13 Indian states with some lotteries being run by the state governments. Lotteries can be a source of entertainment and excitement, but LatestLY urges you to approach them with awareness and responsibility. You must play responsibly and within your means.

