Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Congress paid glowing tributes to six-time Chief Minister and party stalwart Virbhadra Singh on his 91st birth anniversary, with senior leaders and workers gathering at the Congress headquarters in Shimla for a solemn remembrance ceremony.

The event saw the presence of PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is also the son of the late leader.

Speaking to ANI during the ceremony, Vikramaditya Singh said that remembering Virbhadra Singh's contribution is of immense importance in the present-day context of Himachal Pradesh.

"Remembering Virbhadra Singh's contribution is vital for today's Himachal Pradesh. A tribute programme was organised at our party office today, and yesterday too, a professional boxing tournament was held at the historic Ridge Ground in his memory," said Vikramaditya Singh.

Marking four years since Virbhadra Singh's passing, Singh said this year's death anniversary holds religious significance and would be observed in accordance with Hindu traditions at their ancestral home in Rampur on Monday.

"It has been four years since his passing. Religiously, this year is significant. On this occasion, we will hold rituals and a memorial ceremony in Rampur, our ancestral home, tomorrow. Senior Congress leadership, the Chief Minister, and other dignitaries have been invited," Vikramaditya added.

He further said that Virbhadra Singh's legacy remains a guiding force, and the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh is committed to walking on the path he laid down.

"His contribution is a source of inspiration for everyone. Our shared aim is to take Himachal forward with respect and inclusive development, particularly in the green belt regions. We will carry forward his dream for Himachal," the minister stated.

As part of the ongoing commemorative efforts, a statue of Virbhadra Singh has already been installed at a significant location. Its formal unveiling is scheduled for July 15, in a non-political event to be attended by top Congress leadership, including the Chief Minister and other senior leaders.

"The statue has been installed. It will be officially unveiled on July 15. Our party's top leadership, including the Chief Minister, will be present. This is a non-political event. Virbhadra Singh always rose above politics and worked for Himachal's welfare," he said.

Vikramaditya Singh emphasised that even opposition leaders, including former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and others, have been invited to join in the homage.

"We have invited everyone, including leaders from the opposition. This is a moment to remember and honour the legacy of someone who served the state selflessly," he noted.

In an emotional appeal, he sought support from the Congress workers and supporters.

"Virbhadra Singh may no longer be with us physically, but his vision and ideology live on. We will march ahead with full strength and courage, following the path he showed us. You all are part of our extended family, and we will always stand with you, for your dignity and your voice," said Vikramaditya Singh. (ANI)

