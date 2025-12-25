New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended his greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Christmas on Thursday. In an X post, Kharge emphasised the importance of the festival in promoting values of love, compassion, forgiveness, peace, and unity.

"On the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings to all fellow citizens. This sacred festival, marking the birth of Jesus Christ, inspires us to uphold the timeless values of love, compassion, forgiveness, peace, and unity," Kharge said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Government Employee Accused of Forging Top Officials' Signatures in Fake Job-Land Scam, Says Police Charge Sheet.

He further expressed his hope that the festival would bring renewed hope, happiness, and prosperity to all, and strengthen the collective resolve to build a more humane and harmonious society.

"May this blessed occasion strengthen our collective resolve to build a more humane and harmonious society and bring renewed hope, happiness, and prosperity to all. Merry Christmas!" he added.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai International Airport Begins Operations; First IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru Receives Water Cannon Salute (Watch Videos).

Earlier, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi, along with a large congregation of Christians from Delhi and North India.

The service included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for the Prime Minister by Rt Rev Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi.

Over the last few years, PM Modi has been regularly attending programmes that have connected with the Christian community.

In Easter 2023, he attended an Easter programme at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. During Christmas 2023, he hosted a programme at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi.

In 2024, he attended a dinner at Minister George Kurian's residence and a programme hosted by the CBCI. This demonstrates PM Modi's regular engagement with the community.

Earlier, PM Modi, in a post on X, extended warm Christmas greetings to the people, wishing peace, compassion and hope on the occasion.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society."

PM's message underlined the enduring values of love, service and brotherhood associated with the teachings of Jesus Christ, and their relevance in fostering social harmony and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, cities across the nation have been adorned with lights, bells, and wreaths as people immerse themselves in the festive joy of Christmas. The market storefronts have been decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, and Christmas trees. The nation is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead.

Christmas falls on December 25th every year, and is celebrated with joy, happiness, and compassion. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and echoes the message of peace, love, and harmony. On this occasion, families gather to share meals, exchange gifts, sing Christmas carols, and spread warmth in the chilly season.

Churches hold special prayers, creating an atmosphere of faith and hope. The festival is celebrated worldwide with great enthusiasm and has special significance for Christians. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)