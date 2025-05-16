New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge offered his wishes on the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood.

In his 'X' post, Kharge mentioned that Sikkim "flourished" as the 22nd state of India under the stewardship of former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kharge hailed Sikkim as a beautiful "Himalayan" state enriched in "rich natural beauty." He wished for the state's "enduring peace, continued progress, and abundant prosperity."

"Our warmest wishes to the people of Sikkim as they celebrate 50 years of statehood. Sikkim has flourished as our 22nd state. since its integration with India in 1975 under the stewardship of Smt. Indira Gandhi. A beautiful Himalayan state, enriched with rich natural beauty, Sikkim's rich cultural heritage, traditions, and diversity are truly captivating and a source of immense pride for its people and the nation. We wish you enduring peace, continued progress, and abundant prosperity", Mallikarjun Kharge wrote in his 'X' post.

https://x.com/kharge/status/1923208635263406472

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also extended his wishes on the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood. The latter termed the day as "historic" and paid homage to the legacy of "Kingdom of Sikkim". He further reiterated his commitment of renewing the goal of "Sunaulo Sikkim, Samridha Sikkim, ani Samarth Sikkim", which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of "Viksit Bharat".

https://x.com/PSTamangGolay/status/1923206786372469001

The Sikkim CM highlighted that the state has emerged as the leader in many sectors over the last five decades and it has made transformative progress in education, healthcare, women's empowerment, environmental protection, and social welfare.

Tamang credited and valued the support of the Union Government. He further reaffirmed the state's role in maintaining its role as custodians of national integrity and peace.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975, under the leadership of Lhendup Dorjee Khangsarpa, the first chief minister of Sikkim, who ushered democracy in the erstwhile Chogyal Kingdom. (ANI)

