Chennai, May 16: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has officially declared the SSLC or Class 10 results for 2025 today at 9:10 am. Students can now access their scorecards by logging into the official websites — tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in — using their registration number and date of birth as per their hall tickets.

This year, a total of 8,94,264 students appeared for the exams, which includes 4,46,471 boys, 4,40,499 girls, 25,841 private candidates, 273 inmate candidates, and 15,729 students with disabilities. The Class 10 exams were held from March 28 to April 15, 2025, across 4,113 exam centres. The practical exams were conducted between February 22 and 28. CBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces CBSE Board Class 12 Exam Results, Girls Outshine Boys.

To qualify, students must secure a minimum of 35 out of 100 marks in each subject. For subjects with a theory component of 70 marks, passing marks are required only for the theory part; practicals have no minimum mark requirement. CBSE 10th Result 2025 Out at cbseresults.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education Releases CBSE Board Results for Class 10 Examinations, Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scorecard.

TN Board Result 2025: How To Check?

Visit the TN board’s official website at tnresults.nic.in.

Navigate to the Class 10 result link on the homepage.

In the new window, enter the required credentials along with other additional information and submit.

The Tamil Nadu 10 Result 2025 will open on the screen.

Check and download your TN class 10 results for future reference.

Students can also check their results via SMS by sending “TNBOARD10 [Registration Number] [Date of Birth]” to 9282232585. They will receive their result shortly via text message.

Original mark sheets can be collected from respective schools a few days after the result declaration. Information regarding supplementary exams will be announced soon.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 91.55%, with girls outperforming boys. Girls had a pass percentage of 94.53%, while boys scored 88.58%.

Students and parents are advised to download the provisional mark sheet for future reference and follow school updates for collection of official documents.

