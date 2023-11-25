Mahabubnagar (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Congress which has been trying to launch Rahulyaan has been unsuccessful in the past 20 years while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was successful in launching Chandrayaan-3 which touched down on the lunar surface recently.

Taking a jibe targeted at the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, the Union Home Minister said that the Rahulyaan crashed every time it was launched.

"PM Modi just launched Chandrayaan which reached the lunar surface with a tricolour. (But) this Congress wants to launch the same Rahul Gandhi Yaan again and again. In the last 20 years, Rahulyaan was launched 20 times and every time, the Rahulyaan has crashed," Shah said while addressing a public gathering here ahead of the November 30 Assembly polls.

While campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kollapur, Aelleni Sudhakar Rao, the minister came down heavily on both-- Congress and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi for indulging in appeasement politics and following dynastic culture.

"Voting for Congress and BRS means voting for corruption, minority appeasement, dynasties," he said.

The BJP heavyweight said that youths are committing suicide due to unemployment across Telangana, but the Chief Minister KCR is concerned only about his son KTR.

"Youths are committing suicide due to unemployment across Telangana. The youth of Kollapur are also wandering unemployed. KCR is not worried about the youth of Kollapur, (rather) he is worried about only one youth KTR, to make him the Chief Minister," Shah said.

He said that the BJP if voted to power in Telangana will probe all the 14 paper leak incidents in the last seven years in the KCR government.

"The BJP has decided that all paper leaks will be investigated and the culprits will be put behind bars," he said, adding that the party will give employment to 2.5 lakh youths.

Later, he addressed a massive roadshow in Nalgonda.

Telangana will go to the polls on November 30. Votes will be counted on December 3 along with four other states.

In the 2018 assembly polls, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats. Congress won 19 seats. (ANI)

