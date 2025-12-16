New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Indian National Congress has announced a series of nationwide protests on December 17 in response to the Central government's move to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to "dismantle rights-based welfare" and replace it with charity controlled from the Centre.

The Congress party has directed its state units (Pradesh Congress Committees) to organise protests at all district headquarters. The demonstrations will feature portraits of Mahatma Gandhi to symbolise resistance against the "erasure of his name and values" and highlight the potential impact of the new law on millions of beneficiaries.

Also Read | Aroop Biswas Resigns: West Bengal Sports Minister Quits From His Post Following Chaos During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour in Kolkata; SIT Constituted To Probe Negligence.

In a post on X, the official handle of INC wrote, "This combined attack on Gandhiji's legacy, workers' rights and federal responsibility exposes a larger BJP-RSS conspiracy to dismantle rights-based welfare and replace it with charity controlled from the Centre."

"In view of the gravity of this attack, all PCCs are hereby directed to organise protests tomorrow, 17th December 2025, at all District Headquarters. These protests must be held with portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, symbolising resistance to the erasure of his name and values and highlight how the new law will impact the crores of beneficiaries," it added.

Also Read | Is the ‘Lionel Messi Futuristic Jetpack Spectacle’ Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated.

https://x.com/INCIndia/status/2000867073422189058

To mark the party's Foundation Day on December 28, Congress PCCs are instructed to hold programmes in all mandals and villages, again displaying Gandhiji's portraits, reaffirming the party's commitment to the dignity of labour, social justice, and the right to work.

The party has urged participation from its functionaries, elected representatives, civil society organisations, MGNREGA workers, beneficiaries, and the general public.

The social media post reads, "Further, on 28th December 2025, the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress, PCCs shall organise programmes in all Mandals and Villages, with Mahatma Gandhi's portraits, reaffirming the Congress Party's commitment to dignity of labour, social justice and the right to work."

"PCCs are requested to ensure wide participation of party functionaries at all levels, elected representatives, civil society organisations, MGNREGA workers and beneficiaries, and the general public. These programmes should clearly highlight how the BIP Government is dismantling the people's law, undermining rural livelihoods and betraying Gandhiji's vision," the Congress posted on X.

"This is both a political and moral struggle. The Congress Party must lead from the front to defend MGNREGA, Gandhiji's legacy and the constitutional promise of justice for the poorest," it added.

Earlier today, the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, also referred to as the VB-G RAM-G Bill, was introduced in the Lok Sabha. It aims to replace the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The new bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. It seeks to simultaneously provide income security and create durable, productivity-enhancing rural assets through a nationally coordinated development strategy.

Several opposition MPs staged a demonstration outside Parliament's Makar Dwar and gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi statue within Parliament premises.

Holding photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, the MPs accused the Centre of attempting to dismantle the rural employment scheme under the guise of renaming it.

Senior leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and KC Venugopal, were present during the protest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)