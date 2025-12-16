Is the 'Lionel Messi Futuristic Jetpack Spectacle' Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated

Mumbai, December 16: Today, December 16, football legend Lionel Messi departed from Gujarat's Jamnagar after visiting Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre. Notably, Messi was hosted at Vantara by business Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, who is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. It is worth noting that Jamnagar marked the final stop of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025, which saw the Argentine footballer visit Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi in India. Amid Messi's departure, a video featuring the football legend is going viral on social media.

The viral clip shows Lionel Messi wowing the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, in a futuristic jetpack spectacle. In the video, the Argentine footballer is seen walking on the stage towards the crowd as he is seen flying in the air with a jetpack on his back. As Messi propels in the air using a jetpack, fireworks are seen lighting the night sky in Delhi. "Messi Wows the Crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, in Futuristic Jetpack Spectacle," the caption of the post read. Is the Lionel Messi jetpack spectacle video real or fake? Scroll below to know the truth. Lionel Messi Meets Jay Shah: ICC Chairperson Hands Star Footballer Team India's No 10 Jersey During Inter Miami Star's GOAT Tour at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Fact Check Reveals Lionel Messi's Viral Jetpack Spectacle Clip Is an AI-Generated Video

Video showing Lionel Messi wowing the crowd at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium in a futuristic jetpack spectacle goes viral (Photo Credits: X/aikalaakari)

A fact check of the clip revealed that the Lionel Messi viral video was created using artificial intelligence (AI). The AI-generated video of the Argentine footballer was shared on Instagram by Rahul Nanda, an AI filmmaker and VFX artist. In his bio, Nanda asked followers to comment "Imagine Art" to get the secret website he used for his AI reels. Reacting to the viral video, one user wrote, "Ai", while a second commented, "For a second I thought it's Really Real." A third user said, "Woww very2 amazing".

While sharing the AI-video of football legend Lionel Messi, Rahul Nanda tagged "Imagine Art Creators", "Imagine Art" and used the hashtag "TheKlingChallenge", thereby indicating that he made the video using Imagine Art, an AI tool and as a part of a challenge. At the Delhi event, Lionel Messi spent a few moments with young footballers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and was seen exchanging passes with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour: Argentina Icon Departs from Jamnagar Airport After Visiting Anant Ambani's Wildlife Rescue Centre Vantara.

Original Video Shows Lionel Messi Addressing the Crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium And Not Flying in the Air With a Jetpack As Claimed

VIDEO | Delhi: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi addresses the gathering at Arun Jaitley Stadium. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/NGXVwNLaGf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 15, 2025

During the stage ceremony, International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah presented specially curated Indian cricket jerseys to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, which was followed by the presentation of a commemorative cricket bat signed by legendary Indian cricketers to the Argentine footballer. Hence, it can be concluded that the viral video showing Lionel Messi's jetpack is fake and was created using AI. It is not clear if the Instagram user made the video to spread fake news or for fun.

Claim : Lionel Messi wowed the crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi with a futuristic jetpack spectacle. Conclusion : A fact check of the clip revealed that the Lionel Messi viral video is an AI-generated reel. Full of Trash Clean

