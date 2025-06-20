New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Congress on Friday extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and wished that her unwavering dedication to the nation's progress, welfare and justice continues to lead the country on the path of truth and virtuousness.

Murmu, who is India's first tribal president and assumed the office in 2022, turned 67 on Friday.

Also Read | 90-Degree Bridge in Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Government Forms Committee to Solve Newly Constructed Railway Overbridge With 90-Degree Turn.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "On behalf of the Indian National Congress, we extend our warm birthday wishes to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji."

"May her wisdom and unwavering dedication to the nation's progress, welfare, and justice continue to lead the country on the path of truth and virtuousness," he said on X.

Also Read | ‘Her Life, Leadership Inspire Crores’: PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to President Droupadi Murmu.

"We wish her a long, healthy, and fulfilling life," Kharge said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)