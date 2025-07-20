New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on her death anniversary on Sunday, remembering her for her contributions to transforming the national capital.

Kharge highlighted her visionary leadership, progressive policies, and commitment to the city's growth and inclusivity.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In a post on social media platform X, Kharge wrote, "On her punyatithi, we pay our heartfelt tributes to the Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who profoundly transformed the city."

https://x.com/kharge/status/1946754958474535149

Also Read | Delhi House Collapse: Lintel of Under-Construction House Collapses in Swaroop Nagar, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

"Her visionary leadership, progressive policies, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of its citizens created a lasting legacy of inclusivity and growth," the post reads.

Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit, credited with transforming Delhi into a modern, contemporary city during her three terms as its chief minister, died on July 20, 2019, at the age of 81. She was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on July 19, 2019, for cardiac arrhythmia and was put on a ventilator within a few moments of her admission.

Born on March 31, 1938, Dikshit was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi. She held the position for three terms from 1998 to 2013.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP and the RSS of wanting to rewrite the Constitution. He, however, said that no matter how hard they try, the Constitution cannot be destroyed.

Kharge also slammed the Centre for "selling off" public sector enterprises.

"The BJP is selling off Nehru-era public sector enterprises, factories that employed lakhs of workers, to Adani and Ambani. Now, the RSS and BJP even talk of rewriting the Constitution. Let me be clear: No matter how hard they try, the Constitution cannot be destroyed," Kharge said while addressing a mega convention organised by the Karnataka government here. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)