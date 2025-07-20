New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The lintel of an under-construction house on Nangli Poona Road in the Swaroop Nagar area of Delhi collapsed on Saturday evening. The Delhi Fire Service received information about the incident at around 6:20 pm.

Rescue personnel managed to save three people before fire trucks reached the scene. However, officials fear that more people may still be trapped under the debris.

Five fire department vehicles were deployed to the site. Rescue operations are ongoing, and efforts are being made to ensure the area is safe.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, "The lintel of an under-construction house on Nangli Poona Road in Swaroop Nagar area of Delhi collapsed earlier today. The fire department received information about the incident around 6.20 pm. Three people were rescued before the fire vehicles reached the spot. There is still a possibility that some people may be trapped inside. Five fire department vehicles are present at the spot."

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on July 12, a multi-storey building collapsed in the Seelampur locality of Delhi, killing six people and injuring eight others. Several more were feared trapped under the rubble, according to an official.

The deceased were identified as Matloob (50), his wife Rabia (46), their sons Javed (23) and Abdulla (15), Zubia (27), wife of Azam, and Fozia (2). Their bodies were recovered from the site and taken to GTB Hospital.

Eight others, including a 14-month-old child, sustained injuries in the incident.

According to Delhi Police, all those who were previously reported missing have now been accounted for. However, rescue teams are still clearing debris to ensure no one remains trapped.

The collapse occurred at around 7 am in Gali Number 5 of Janata Colony, under the jurisdiction of Welcome Police Station in North-East Delhi. (ANI)

