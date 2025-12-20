Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Congress party's no-confidence motion against Haryana's BJP government has been defeated in the assembly. Congress MLAs walked out in protest, citing issues such as deteriorating law and order, farmers' struggles for MSP, and poor road conditions.

The walkout and the motion's failure sparked a sharp political debate among representatives of the ruling BJP and opposition parties. Haryana Ministers Krishan Kumar Bedi and Arvind Sharma slammed the Congress, calling their move "petty tactics" and accusing them of wasting time. Bedi said such actions harm the state, while Sharma claimed the Congress lacked seriousness and walked out to save face.

Speaking to the media, Haryana Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi took a jibe at the walkout, saying the Congress always resorts to "petty tactics" and is not serious about any issue. Their actions are "harming" the people of the state and the assembly, and they are "wasting" everybody's time.

He said, "They always resort to such petty tactics. The Congress is not serious about any issue. Such petty actions harm the people of the state and the assembly. They waste the government's and everyone's time...and if the Congress brings such motions again in the future, it will backfire on them."

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal countered, saying the motion highlighted genuine concerns and ministers failed to address them. She emphasised respect for Vande Mataram and criticised the BJP's lack of involvement in India's freedom fight

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said the party moved a no-confidence motion on the issues and expected answers. She criticised the law-and-order situation under the BJP government and also the condition of roads. She claimed that the farmers are continuously fighting for the MSP under the ruling government.

She said, "The Congress party bought the motion of no confidence on issues, and we believed that the ministers of the house would provide answers... The law-and-order situation has worsened... Farmers are continuously fighting for MSP... The conditions of roads have worsened..."

She added, "Vande Mataram is our national song. We respect it... They (the BJP) were not anywhere in the fight for freedom... We will continue to fight."

Haryana Minister Arvind Sharma said that they were given more time to speak in the assembly, but they chose to walk out rather than listen. He alleged that the opposition walked away before fully listening to the Chief Minister's replies. He also praised the Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, for providing a fitting response to each point.

Speaking to the media, he said, "...82 minutes were given to the Congress and 60 minutes for the BJP. They spoke for 82 minutes, but when it came to listening, they walked out. When the Chief Minister was responding to each point, they walked out...You will see there is no seriousness. They are just doing this to save their own honour, their false pride. The Chief Minister gave a fitting reply to every point..."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that he "couldn't see anything serious" in the no-confidence motion against his government and took potshots at Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rahul Gandhi.

Replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion, Saini said that even the opposition acknowledges that inflation has been controlled in the estate.

"When I read the motion, I couldn't see anything serious. In this no-confidence motion, the word 'inflation' was not used for the first time. This means that even the opposition believes that there has been control on inflation in the 11 years of the Modi government."

Haryana Assembly took up a no-confidence motion moved by Congress against the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in the state earlier in the day.

The Chief Minister said the state government is continually working to uplift people's lives, drawing inspiration from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya philosophy.

"Following the vision given by the Prime Minister, and drawing constant inspiration from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya philosophy, we are working to uplift the lives of the last person in society...I am saying this with great pride in this House today, that we will fulfil our vision of a developed Haryana even before the year 2047," he said.

"It is in the DNA of the Congress party to level allegations. They even said that the Ram Setu is imaginary," he added. (ANI)

