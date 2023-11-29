Majuli (Assam) [India], November 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the construction of the Jorhat- Majuli bridge over Brahmaputra is on the right track and is expected to be dedicated to the people by April 2026.

"20 per cent of works of the bridge have been completed so far. We expect that, before the rainy season, we will able to get 35 per cent works completion progress of the bridge" Sarma said.

"We also expect to begin the construction of approach roads on both sides worth Rs 400 crore from 2024 and by April 2026 it will be completed and dedicated to the people," Sarma added.

The Assam Chief Minister on Tuesday inspected the construction work of the bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Jorhat to Majuli.

Once functional, the bridge will open a new horizon of communication between both districts and increase the tourist inflow in Sattra Nagari, Majuli.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also instructed the concerned officials to complete the construction works within the stipulated time.

CM also attended a joint meeting of BJP, AGP and Gana Shakti members of Majuli to discuss strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He also said that it is needed to jointly take the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental policies to the people.

Talking about women empowerment, Sarma said, "Empowering our Nari Shakti has been one of our foremost commitments to the people of Assam. Over the last 2.5 years, we have invested nearly Rs 2,100 crore to assist 11 lakh women entrepreneurs in becoming credit-worthy under our flagship scheme- AMFIRS."

The Assam CM also took stock of the progress of the upgrade works of the 19.457-km-long road connecting Majuli and Lakhimpur. (ANI)

