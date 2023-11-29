Budaun, November 28: A 24-year-old Dalit man died after being thrashed with sticks by several people allegedly for drinking water from a public tape, police said on Tuesday. On Monday night, one Kamlesh was beaten with sticks by Suraj Rathore and his accomplice in Sathra village of Ushait Police Station area for drinking from a tap, Additional SP, Amit Kishore Srivastava said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped From Ballia, Raped in Hyderabad; Accused Arrested

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment on Tuesday, he said. Police arrested Rathore and filed an FIR against him at the complaint of the victim's father Jagdish, he said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Husband Hacks Wife to Death With Shovel in Barabanki Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair

Kamlesh's body has been sent for post mortem and a detailed probe has been ordered in the matter and it will be helmed by Ujhani Circle Officer, Srivastava said.