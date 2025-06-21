Gurugram, Jun 21 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable died while more than 20 passengers were injured when a bus on its way to Jaipur met with an accident Saturday morning, police said.

The Rajasthan Transport Corporation bus, which was ferrying passengers from Delhi, swerved to avoid a Wagon R car near Pachgaon Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, went out of control and overturned, police said.

The bus conductor and a child have been admitted to a private hospital with critical injuries. The rest have been admitted to different hospitals.

The deceased policeman, 39-year-old Ashok Kumar, was a native of Molawas village in Alwar district.

According to police, the accident took place around 9.30 am.

Police said the Wagon R car was entering the highway when it came in the way of the bus.

The bus had to be removed from the road by a crane.

A brother of the policeman said he had a boy and a girl.

He said he was supposed to be taking his daughter as well on the bus, but decided against it as he was getting late and sent her home.

"Not all of the injured have been identified, but four of them, including a nine-year-old girl Aradhya, have been admitted to a private hospital in Bilaspur. The others are Ramkishan, Vishwas, and Aastha. There is no information yet about who all were in the car," an officer said.

