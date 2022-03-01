Gurugram, Mar 1 (PTI) The police here launched a search operation Tuesday morning following information that illegal arms and ammunition were hidden in an unoccupied building near a CNG petrol pump in sector 31 where three people were hacked to death a day earlier, sources said.

They said the police swung into action on information that hand grenade and detonators were hidden in the house where no one resided.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro Likely To Debut in India This Month, Company Working on 150W SuperVOOC Fast Charging.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajiv Deswal has reached the spot and a search operation has been started. The local bomb squad has also arrived.

The police have barricaded the building, diverted all vehicles from the area and stopped the movement of passersby as well.

Also Read | Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: From Okram Ibobi Singh to Gaikhangam, Here Are Five Key Candidates Contesting In Phase 2 Of State Polls.

Police officials refused to divulge details when contacted them.

They said a search operation is underway.

The house is just metres away from a CNG pump whose three employees were hacked to death using sharp weapons in the early hours of Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)