OnePlus, the Chinese phone maker, reportedly announced at MWC 2022 event that it will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in India and global markets this month. Though the company has not revealed the exact date of the launch, reports have claimed that it might debut by the end of March 2022. The Chinese phone maker also revealed that it plans to launch the most affordable smartphone in India and Europe later this year. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon, Check Offers Here.

In addition to this, OnePlus is also working on a smartphone that will support 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The device is likely to be launched by the second quarter of 2022. The 150W SuperVOOC fast charging technology will be developed by the Oppo Research Institute. The company claims that the upcoming charging technology will charge a 4,500mAh battery from 1 percent to 50 percent in just five minutes.

Moreover, the company will introduce a new retail model in the Indian market that will allow customers to order a product online and let them pick it up at retail stores. With the help of this new retail model, OnePlus aims to deliver the products to its Indian customers faster.

