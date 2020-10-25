Raipur, Oct 25 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 1,75,959 on Sunday after 1,368 people were found infected, while the number of patients who have recovered in the state crossed the 1.50 lakh-mark and reached 1,50,398, an official said.

Twenty-five more deaths were recorded in the state taking the toll to 1,818, he said.

A total of 203 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,162 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 23,743 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 144 new cases, taking its total count to 40,429, including 539 deaths.

Bilaspur district recorded 143 new cases, Korba 124, Janjgir-Champa 99, Durg 89 and Raigarh 87, among other districts, he said.

"Of the latest fatalities, eight took place on Sunday while 17 had occurred earlier but were added to the tally on Friday," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,75,959, new cases 1,368, death toll 1,818, recovered 1,50,398, active cases 23,743, people tested so far 16,79,650.

