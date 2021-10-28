Panaji, Oct 28 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 47 to reach 1,78,016 on Thursday, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,363 as no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recoveries in the state rose to 1,74,216 as 64 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals on Thursday.

There are 437 active cases in the coastal state at present, the official said.

"As 2,483 new tests were carried out during the day, the overall test count in the state mounted to 14,60,982," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,78,016, new cases 47, death toll 3,363, discharged 1,74,216, active cases 437, samples tested till date 14,60,982.

