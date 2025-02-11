New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said that the countdown for the fall of the AAP government in Punjab has begun, as the "fake and cheater" face of Arvind Kejriwal is exposed to the nation after the Delhi Assembly results.

Chugh stated that the AAP in Punjab is a "house of cards" that will collapse soon, as the much-touted Delhi model, which the Bhagwant Mann government wanted to implement in Punjab, has been outrightly rejected by Delhi.

Also Read | Macron Says France Will Apply ‘Notre Dame Strategy’ on AI.

He said, "Kejriwal and his model has been thrown into the Yamuna by the people of Delhi".

"The Delhi fake model of Kejriwal was nothing. Only fooling and cheating the people of Delhi for ten years which was exemplified by the scams list. Liquor scam, scholarship scam, Education and health, Jal board scam Kejriwal focussed on defrauding Delhi, " the BJP leader added .

Also Read | UP Shocker: Woman Strangulates 2 Daughters, Attempts to Kill Self After Domestic Dispute With Husband.

Chugh further remarked, "People in Punjab have already realised the mistake of getting beguiled by the deceptive propaganda of AAP and now Punjab is ready to see the end of the AAP government."

He also pointed out,"The complete breakdown of law and order in Punjab, complete failure of the AAP government on all fronts with gangsters and other mafia having a free play in the state, Punjab is looking for a change now."

In response to a question regarding Congress claiming the support of AAP MLAs in Punjab, Chugh said, "the Congress has been wiped out in almost all parts of the country. The Congress is on ventilator already as it has become a leaderless party."

Chugh added, "the BJP has been playing a responsible role as an opposition in Punjab and will win the hearts of people in days to come."

This statement came after the AAP suffered a massive setback in the Delhi Assembly elections, securing only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in the 2020 polls. Meanwhile, the BJP won a historic mandate on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years with 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)